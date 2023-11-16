Poem – Coast (By Austin Alexis)

Heave of waves

rushing toward shore,

vast pulse of the sea,

thickening, as mermaids hiss and murmur

and seaweeds strangle themselves.

Body of water,

stupendous oceanic heft

suspending me above my desire

to drown here

among broken shells.

Massiveness

lifting me beyond my day’s moments,

those shattered bits of time

devastated by Life.

Author Bio:

Austin Alexis has published in The Ledge: Poetry and Fiction, Paterson Literary Review, Poetry Pacific (Canada) and elsewhere. His Privacy Issues (Broadside-Lotus Press, Wayne State University Press distribution )received the Madgett Poetry Award.