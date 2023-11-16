Poem – Coast (By Austin Alexis)
Heave of waves
rushing toward shore,
vast pulse of the sea,
thickening, as mermaids hiss and murmur
and seaweeds strangle themselves.
Body of water,
stupendous oceanic heft
suspending me above my desire
to drown here
among broken shells.
Massiveness
lifting me beyond my day’s moments,
those shattered bits of time
devastated by Life.
Author Bio:
Austin Alexis has published in The Ledge: Poetry and Fiction, Paterson Literary Review, Poetry Pacific (Canada) and elsewhere. His Privacy Issues (Broadside-Lotus Press, Wayne State University Press distribution )received the Madgett Poetry Award.