Poem – Colorless (By Rex Begay)

Colorless

There is no God

Who prepared A heaven

At the end of the book

Nor are there holy ones

Who brought us into the fifth world

On corn pollen roads dusted with beauty

No spirit no creators no love

To watch over us or our deeds

Nothing holy or sacred

There is only the deliberate backhand

Of our human nature

In the choices

Presented perceptually

To satisfy or deny

And our impetus of returning to the dirt

Allied by the awaiting hole

To share our destinies

Of dreamless black

As the foul residue of righteousness

Writing fairytales in the dark

Lingers in the breeze

For a respectful moment

Before moving down to other headstones arriving

Without ceremony

And without end