Poem – Colorless (By Rex Begay)
Colorless
There is no God
Who prepared A heaven
At the end of the book
Nor are there holy ones
Who brought us into the fifth world
On corn pollen roads dusted with beauty
No spirit no creators no love
To watch over us or our deeds
Nothing holy or sacred
There is only the deliberate backhand
Of our human nature
In the choices
Presented perceptually
To satisfy or deny
And our impetus of returning to the dirt
Allied by the awaiting hole
To share our destinies
Of dreamless black
As the foul residue of righteousness
Writing fairytales in the dark
Lingers in the breeze
For a respectful moment
Before moving down to other headstones arriving
Without ceremony
And without end