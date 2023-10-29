Print

Poem – Complacency (By David Russell)

Complacency

You had the world eat from your hand

And thought you had it made

To fade into your fantasies.

 

Nobody came to put you down,

And so you never rose;

You smiled and sang in blindness

And your wine glass sweetly flattered you.

 

Supremely bored,

And worshipping the needs that passed you by

You paused, to consult misfits

With final, searching queries

 

And yawnd for caprice’s shot

And pilled yourself into a plastic rattle

And puffed yourself into a shadow

 

Dancing to the fire

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

