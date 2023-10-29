Poem – Complacency (By David Russell)

Complacency

You had the world eat from your hand

And thought you had it made

To fade into your fantasies.

Nobody came to put you down,

And so you never rose;

You smiled and sang in blindness

And your wine glass sweetly flattered you.

Supremely bored,

And worshipping the needs that passed you by

You paused, to consult misfits

With final, searching queries

And yawnd for caprice’s shot

And pilled yourself into a plastic rattle

And puffed yourself into a shadow

Dancing to the fire