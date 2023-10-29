Poem – Complacency (By David Russell)
Complacency
You had the world eat from your hand
And thought you had it made
To fade into your fantasies.
Nobody came to put you down,
And so you never rose;
You smiled and sang in blindness
And your wine glass sweetly flattered you.
Supremely bored,
And worshipping the needs that passed you by
You paused, to consult misfits
With final, searching queries
And yawnd for caprice’s shot
And pilled yourself into a plastic rattle
And puffed yourself into a shadow
Dancing to the fire
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
