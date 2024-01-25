Print

Poem – Computer Virus (By David Russell)

Computer Virus

Gulleted  in spark glint veins

Flabbering circuits in floppies

Print-out piled high, choking, crimped;

 

Programme busy; not applied;

Insufficient memory.

 

Germs swallowed ink;

Myopic suction

 

Greek symbol coffee grounds

The winking green a vaccine

 

The quantum got under the mouse

 

Insufficient disk space.

We crash the orbit.

 

A spiky cursor jams backlogs

 

Danger: Programme Overloaded.

 

Blacked flash; inked screen transferred;

Teeth in the bytes

 

And have you seen a paper jam

A heated crumple coming strong?

 

Graphic rings blotching

 

All could explode –

 

The old typewriter’s gone to rust.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

tagged with , ,