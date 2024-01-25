Poem – Computer Virus (By David Russell)
Computer Virus
Gulleted in spark glint veins
Flabbering circuits in floppies
Print-out piled high, choking, crimped;
Programme busy; not applied;
Insufficient memory.
Germs swallowed ink;
Myopic suction
Greek symbol coffee grounds
The winking green a vaccine
The quantum got under the mouse
Insufficient disk space.
We crash the orbit.
A spiky cursor jams backlogs
Danger: Programme Overloaded.
Blacked flash; inked screen transferred;
Teeth in the bytes
And have you seen a paper jam
A heated crumple coming strong?
Graphic rings blotching
All could explode –
The old typewriter’s gone to rust.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
