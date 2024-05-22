Poem – Connections (David Russell)
Connections
Sheen caps ground rails
Soaking harsh sleepers
To rattle mud-flounced trains.
Drizzle dusts,
Grinding against itself,
Sparking the tracks’ sheen
With casual exasperation;
Blinding the gravel
Kicking in panic
Against the basalt of its being.
The lifeline
Brine polishes ground cliffs,
Moss-padded in their cavities,
The waves of muscle buffet,
Abrade the penciled rocks,
Cowl faces sleek stripped,
All fissures sharpen by default.
Will rises now
To override all masses;
The lifeline effects a junction.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
