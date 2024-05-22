Print

Poem – Connections (David Russell)

Connections

Sheen caps ground rails

Soaking harsh sleepers

To rattle mud-flounced trains.

 

Drizzle dusts,

Grinding against itself,

Sparking the tracks’ sheen

With casual exasperation;

 

Blinding the gravel

Kicking in panic

Against the basalt of its being.

 

The lifeline

 

Brine polishes ground cliffs,

Moss-padded in their cavities,

The waves of muscle buffet,

Abrade the penciled rocks,

Cowl faces sleek stripped,

All fissures sharpen by default.

 

Will rises now

To override all masses;

 

The lifeline effects a junction.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

