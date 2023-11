Consolation – By Matthew Anish



Flowers fade

as we walk near

a rapid river

the powers of

night envelop

our consciousness

Dreams are the playing

cards we use

to gamble with

eyes filled with tears

as we watched

the ship of reality

leave for foreign shores

No, we will not have

an easy trip

But in the end

we’ll take solace

in the fact that we lived

on the edge for a time

and do not regret