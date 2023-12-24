Poem – Corpus Christi (By Milenko Zupanovic)
CORPUS CHRISTI
Author: Milenko Zupanovic
Ostensorium
in a procession
of almost
the entire city,
it leads to
the statue
of the saint
on the hill,
relics returned
to the church
a stranger,
only in a white
slept next to
the statue
of the saint
thorns stuck
into his hand,
blood trickled
down by snow
boards of the city,
he cried
and so fell asleep
everybody was crying,
strangers were buried
next to the statue
crying that echoed
the empty church.
Jesus the Savior.
Author Bio: Milenko Zupanovic
Milenko Zupanovic was born in 1978 in Kotor (Montenegro). By profession he is a graduate marine engineer, but in his free time, he writes poetry and short stories. His stories and poems have been published by many magazines, blogs and websites, mostly in the Europe, U.S. and in Latin America.
In 2010 he wrote and published his first book, a collection of stories, and he also written and published few collections of poems (ebooks). In 2015 he wrote and published his second book , a collection of stories and poetry. In 2016 he wrote his third book , a collection of poetry (published in USA, project ''Poems for all'') Milenko is an ethnic Croat and lives in the town of Kotor (Montenegro) with his wife and 3 sons.
Email: milenkozup@t-com.me