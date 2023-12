Poem – Crossword Adventurer (By David Russell)

Crossword Adventurer

Isn’t it great! The chessboard gone wonky,

Thrust into eddies of new clusters –

All-dimensional vistas.

Isn’t it great to peel and pave the words,

To lick their sounds,

To hone the code letters with your pencil sharpener.

Happy jump from ‘right’ to ‘dream’ –

City breath pause,

Gurgling word-chain.

Torture, hiatus of connection;

Now predator inverts to bloom.

Find the emphasis load for the key –

Dropped aitches

Happy insertion – sure, innit?

Passive/active flip.

Broken inversion with another inversion.

A pun is a trouble-maker; that’s good.

But it sometimes blocks the association

Conditional insertion.

You can get from New Orleans to Sloane Square

By anagram cable,

Snap into the indefinite article.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self's Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate.