Poem – Crossword Adventurer (By David Russell)

Crossword Adventurer

Isn’t it great! The chessboard gone wonky,

Thrust into eddies of new clusters –

All-dimensional vistas.

Isn’t it great to peel and pave the words,

To lick their sounds,

To hone the code letters with your pencil sharpener.

Happy jump from ‘right’ to ‘dream’ –

City breath pause,

Gurgling word-chain.

Torture, hiatus of connection;

Now predator inverts to bloom.

Find the emphasis load for the key –

Dropped aitches

Happy insertion – sure, innit?

Passive/active flip.

Broken inversion with another inversion.

A pun is a trouble-maker; that’s good.

But it sometimes blocks the association

Conditional insertion.

You can get from New Orleans to Sloane Square

By anagram cable,

Snap into the indefinite article.