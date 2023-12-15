Poem – Crossword Adventurer (By David Russell)
Crossword Adventurer
Isn’t it great! The chessboard gone wonky,
Thrust into eddies of new clusters –
All-dimensional vistas.
Isn’t it great to peel and pave the words,
To lick their sounds,
To hone the code letters with your pencil sharpener.
Happy jump from ‘right’ to ‘dream’ –
City breath pause,
Gurgling word-chain.
Torture, hiatus of connection;
Now predator inverts to bloom.
Find the emphasis load for the key –
Dropped aitches
Happy insertion – sure, innit?
Passive/active flip.
Broken inversion with another inversion.
A pun is a trouble-maker; that’s good.
But it sometimes blocks the association
Conditional insertion.
You can get from New Orleans to Sloane Square
By anagram cable,
Snap into the indefinite article.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
