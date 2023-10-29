Poem – Cutty Sark (By Henryk Baranski)

Cutty Sark

A THOUSAND MEN

BUILD AND DESTROY

A THOUSAND MEN

SWEAT AND TOIL

A THOUSAND MEN

NOW DRUNK AND HUNGRY

WORKING FOR WEEK’S WAGE

AND BOIL.

GREAT SHIPS IRONED

AND TRAINS RAILED

TRACKS ROADS AND ACHIEVEMENTS

WROUGHT AND BLAST

THROUGH GREAT SCOTTISH FORESTS

FELLED HARD FAST SCOTTISH TREES

SLICED GUTTERS BLED GOATS

SHEEP CATTLE AND HEATHER

ROLLED SOAKED WIPED UP

WITH BIRCH ROWAN AND OAK

AND OUR HOMES DISHES

SADDLES AND SPOONS

BILLOW THROUGH AIR AND MIST

AND SHIRTS SHEETING NOW

AGAINST THE WIND

FALL FLUTTER DRIPPING

ANCIENT FOOD BLASTS

COMING THROUGH ACROSS

MORSE CODE

AND DELICIOUS MORSELS

LEFT FOR THE SOUNDS

TO CATCH AND HOLD.

WHERE THE GRAMPIANS

FIRST RISE ACROSS MUNRO’S

HAPPY GLINTING FACE

BENEATH, BENEATH THE TYNDRUM’S

HILLS LIES THE GOLD

ONCE BESOTTED UPON OUR FOLK

NOW GROUND INTO FINE

WHITE POWDER

NOW SIFTED AND SORTED NEATH

OUR FEET

SO HOT AND COMFY WARM

NOW THAT WALKING IS A TREAT.

I've been writing for over 30 years and have amassed a vast collection. As a translator of Italian to English I appreciate the value of words and attempt to draw out many meanings from single words or phrases. A minimalist approach, one might say, although my later poems reach out for broader, imagistic views of sentiments gleaned from often cinematic sources. I could go on, but would like you to draw your own conclusions. Suffice to say that I am a radical and hope that this comes through in my work; there is anger, but also humour, and, I hope, a radical way with words and grammar. I live in Manchester, UK, I am Polish/Italian and my parents experience of 20th century history is highly significant.