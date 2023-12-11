Poem – Dark Dream (By David Russell)

Dark Dream

Out came the swarms of shadow things

To make their dead messages,

To find their story-forms,

Glinting chitin delighting,

Reeding the pitches.

Down went the depths, encased and ethered,

Numbing us to touch the greater.

Down went the coils of lit signs,

And made the questions dark and known,

And made the answers dark and known

And wisped the forests harshly blown

And came to seek and find.

Up rushed the fugitive bearer,

Sheerly slithering, faces swarming,

Moss-treachery to bounce –

To find the friendly start-swathes,

Be one of them and stay.

Up rushed the swarms of shadow-things,

Piling where they could not climb,

And moaning – in a dolphin-pitch:

“Be one of us, for now we rim the cup of rock

So are receiving rain;

Be one of us; we are the lance’s strength and goal;

Be one of us – we go in peace yet never neutral;

Be one of us – we are the stars above where we are not;

Be one, be us, be known, begone – Belong!”