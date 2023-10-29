Poem – Darker (By Mike Matter)
Darker
by Mike MatterThe lights linger through the ache in my head and a smile flashes for an instant
The memory of a past and future to preoccupy me mindfully paces before my the end of day
and I type once more in victory and
defeat while settling for a middle ground
like a battlefield where the warhorse struggles in the barb wire of mediocrity
awaiting nothing and everything all at the same time
