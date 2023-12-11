Poem – Discovered (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Discovered – By Melissa R. Mendelson



Torn and flayed

I was from the Greenlight

until I found home

along the Triggerstreet,

and a community

kissed and healed

all that was destroyed.

Then, I took flight,

nestling into the Author’s Den

and then finding voice

within Associated Content.

I became

from community,

hearts and minds

that reached across the void,

and now I am here

already mesmerized by beauty

of those with voice and soul.

So, my words

to you

is take flight

and find home

not on a Facebook

or Twitter

but in a community

that looks to inspire

one another

and put us on the path,

where our dreams

never die.

Share this:













