Poem – Discovered (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Torn and flayed

I was from the Greenlight

until I found home

along the Triggerstreet,

and a community

kissed and healed

all that was destroyed.

Then, I took flight,

nestling into the Author’s Den

and then finding voice

within Associated Content.

I became

from community,

hearts and minds

that reached across the void,

and now I am here

already mesmerized by beauty

of those with voice and soul.

So, my words

to you

is take flight

and find home

not on a Facebook

or Twitter

but in a community

that looks to inspire

one another

and put us on the path,

where our dreams

never die.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






