Poem – Discovered (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Torn and flayed
I was from the Greenlight
until I found home
along the Triggerstreet,
and a community
kissed and healed
all that was destroyed.
Then, I took flight,
nestling into the Author’s Den
and then finding voice
within Associated Content.
I became
from community,
hearts and minds
that reached across the void,
and now I am here
already mesmerized by beauty
of those with voice and soul.
So, my words
to you
is take flight
and find home
not on a Facebook
or Twitter
but in a community
that looks to inspire
one another
and put us on the path,
where our dreams
never die.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.