Print

Poem – Disintegration (By David Russell)

Disintegration

The bottom fell out

And all things gathered,

Reverted to their origins

In skips, on pavements,

Fell to casual hands.

But at the pit

Of all exhaustion,

The bottom of grip’s loss

Are seeds and roots

Of restoration

Which in throbbing cycles

Breathe out on pine and belt.

The bottom stood solid.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

tagged with , ,