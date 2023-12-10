Poem – DON’T GO GENTLY (By Ray Gallucci)

DON’T GO GENTLY – By Ray Gallucci

Would you rather go

Calmly like the snow,

Or with memory

Of a crushing sea?

Ghosts seem seldom seen

If they died serene.

Most of manifests

Come from violent deaths.

Spectres who replay

How they died that day

Aren’t asleep in bed

Or perceive they’re dead.

Those were weren’t prepared

Likely felt quite scared.

Trauma from accursed

Death must be dispersed.

If there’s afterlife,

May require strife.

Peaceful ones who passed

Leave naught left to last.

When “D” means the silent sound of Death,

Yet one never utter from his breath

A word to condemn what’s known as wrong,

Perhaps with the damned they too belong.

About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.