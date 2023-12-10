Poem – DON’T GO GENTLY (By Ray Gallucci)
Would you rather go
Calmly like the snow,
Or with memory
Of a crushing sea?
Ghosts seem seldom seen
If they died serene.
Most of manifests
Come from violent deaths.
Spectres who replay
How they died that day
Aren’t asleep in bed
Or perceive they’re dead.
Those were weren’t prepared
Likely felt quite scared.
Trauma from accursed
Death must be dispersed.
If there’s afterlife,
May require strife.
Peaceful ones who passed
Leave naught left to last.
When “D” means the silent sound of Death,
Yet one never utter from his breath
A word to condemn what’s known as wrong,
Perhaps with the damned they too belong.
About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.