Poem – Don’t Touch! (By David Russell)

Don’t Touch!

“Don’t touch!” they cried;

They really meant no harm,

Had not intended

To make a shaking,

Jibbering apoplectic

With their nagging.

“Don’t touch!”, for their interior décor

Indeed was fragile and expensive –

Themselves and furniture alike

To them untouchable, those self-pariahs.

There are no easy stages;

Somebody’s lost a memory,

Somebody’s taking shocks;

The papers are in order.

“Don’t touch!”

Then you’ll keep out of trouble:

Don’t lead, don’t show,

Just jump and load.

You’re only sure you’re sane, ok?

When one like you is put away.

There rooted the bare, threaded nerve,

The stunted limb, enfeebled grasp,

The shake.

“Don’t touch!” –

Their errors paralyse them;

He only wanted to make something work,

“Don’t touch! He might be dead.”