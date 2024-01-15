Poem – Dreams Always (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Print

Dreams Always (For Paul Walker) – By Melissa R. Mendelson

We drift along dreams

across the silver screen,

and we laugh.

And we love,

dreaming of falling deep

into the arms

of the one,

who steals our breath away.

Gorgeous

is a word said often,

but I dig

deeper.

And I find

a heart of gold

riveting in passion,

and I forget the actor.

I see characters brought to life,

and I hold to their journey,

their lives

until the silver screen fades

to black.

Tragedy

is something only found in movies,

or so I wanted to believe.

But the news breaks my heart

in two,

and I remember the one,

who stood apart from the rest,

and the one,

who stole my breath away.

And now emptiness remains,

only to be filled by dreams

left behind,

dreams to keep the heart warm,

and dreams

of him

once here and now

gone.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






