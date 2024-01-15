Poem – Dreams Always (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Dreams Always (For Paul Walker) – By Melissa R. Mendelson



We drift along dreams

across the silver screen,

and we laugh.

And we love,

dreaming of falling deep

into the arms

of the one,

who steals our breath away.

Gorgeous

is a word said often,

but I dig

deeper.

And I find

a heart of gold

riveting in passion,

and I forget the actor.

I see characters brought to life,

and I hold to their journey,

their lives

until the silver screen fades

to black.

Tragedy

is something only found in movies,

or so I wanted to believe.

But the news breaks my heart

in two,

and I remember the one,

who stood apart from the rest,

and the one,

who stole my breath away.

And now emptiness remains,

only to be filled by dreams

left behind,

dreams to keep the heart warm,

and dreams

of him

once here and now

gone.

Share this:













