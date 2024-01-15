Poem – Dreams Always (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Dreams Always (For Paul Walker) – By Melissa R. Mendelson
We drift along dreams
across the silver screen,
and we laugh.
And we love,
dreaming of falling deep
into the arms
of the one,
who steals our breath away.
Gorgeous
is a word said often,
but I dig
deeper.
And I find
a heart of gold
riveting in passion,
and I forget the actor.
I see characters brought to life,
and I hold to their journey,
their lives
until the silver screen fades
to black.
Tragedy
is something only found in movies,
or so I wanted to believe.
But the news breaks my heart
in two,
and I remember the one,
who stood apart from the rest,
and the one,
who stole my breath away.
And now emptiness remains,
only to be filled by dreams
left behind,
dreams to keep the heart warm,
and dreams
of him
once here and now
gone.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.