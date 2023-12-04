Print

Poem – Early to Rise (By David Russell)

Early to Rise

In vigour, he did the splits in freedom

In free vigour, he did the splits

Freely, he did the splits in vigour,

With vigour, he did the splits freely

 

Vigorously, he did the free splits –

He split vigorously free

 

Between house block and office block

Office and blockhouse

Real bouncing squeezed inside happy reason.

 

Ball signs for scissors – blotted day in air.

 

Whip-weal in all eyebaths and bed-rises,

He perforated between the functions

Of the blankets, and the functions

Of the sheets –

 

Thrust prickle-cover black back,

Intermediary diluting white.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

coverpic-466

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

