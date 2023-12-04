Poem – Early to Rise (By David Russell)
Early to Rise
In vigour, he did the splits in freedom
In free vigour, he did the splits
Freely, he did the splits in vigour,
With vigour, he did the splits freely
Vigorously, he did the free splits –
He split vigorously free
Between house block and office block
Office and blockhouse
Real bouncing squeezed inside happy reason.
Ball signs for scissors – blotted day in air.
Whip-weal in all eyebaths and bed-rises,
He perforated between the functions
Of the blankets, and the functions
Of the sheets –
Thrust prickle-cover black back,
Intermediary diluting white.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
