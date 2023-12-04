Poem – Early to Rise (By David Russell)

Early to Rise

In vigour, he did the splits in freedom

In free vigour, he did the splits

Freely, he did the splits in vigour,

With vigour, he did the splits freely

Vigorously, he did the free splits –

He split vigorously free

Between house block and office block

Office and blockhouse

Real bouncing squeezed inside happy reason.

Ball signs for scissors – blotted day in air.

Whip-weal in all eyebaths and bed-rises,

He perforated between the functions

Of the blankets, and the functions

Of the sheets –

Thrust prickle-cover black back,

Intermediary diluting white.