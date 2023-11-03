Poem – Earthquake (By David Russell)

Earthquake

What happened? There was a fault.

What’s a fault?

It’s when one piece of the earth juts above another.

Why does that happen?

Because the explosion down below

Goes on forever.

But was that fault anybody’s?

It was the earth’s; it’s beyond us.

The seething energy-city, ever greedy to accelerate.

Did its makers long to sharpen that fault,

Draw on the lava

To blow themselves: were they all human lemmings?

Yawning blueprints for giddy layers of highway;

Did they suck in any poison? Abrasive ardour,

Overstepped incisions,

Thin flanges slicing.