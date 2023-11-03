Poem – Earthquake (By David Russell)
Earthquake
What happened? There was a fault.
What’s a fault?
It’s when one piece of the earth juts above another.
Why does that happen?
Because the explosion down below
Goes on forever.
But was that fault anybody’s?
It was the earth’s; it’s beyond us.
The seething energy-city, ever greedy to accelerate.
Did its makers long to sharpen that fault,
Draw on the lava
To blow themselves: were they all human lemmings?
Yawning blueprints for giddy layers of highway;
Did they suck in any poison? Abrasive ardour,
Overstepped incisions,
Thin flanges slicing.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
