Poem – Earthquake (By David Russell)

Earthquake

What happened? There was a fault.

What’s a fault?

It’s when one piece of the earth juts above another.

Why does that happen?

Because the explosion down below

Goes on forever.

But was that fault anybody’s?

It was the earth’s; it’s beyond us.

The seething energy-city, ever greedy to accelerate.

Did its makers long to sharpen that fault,

Draw on the lava

To blow themselves: were they all human lemmings?

Yawning blueprints for giddy layers of highway;

Did they suck in any poison? Abrasive ardour,

Overstepped incisions,

Thin flanges slicing.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here