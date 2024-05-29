Poem – Electro-Magnetic Love (By David Russell)

Electro-Magnetic Love

She said – you are my current, my three-pointed plug

Yet I am the wound flex; the wiring behind the walls is mine –

When I say ‘Halt!’ go no further; the wiring is dislocated from you

The very suggestion of a movement of current, a sense of desirability

Is itself physical.

You place shields of copper around yourself, hoping to oblige me

To build up the voltage to a point

Which my wiring-system and wall-covering cannot contain.

The build-up goes on; there are multiple redirections for the circuit –

All the world converges here – but if we try to merge,

We may plunge beneath everything we rely on.

You love me not, you love my pole – turn round;

Yes; one can see everything clearly earmarked in speech –

Polarised vowels and consonants – back to their predecessors

Or else pulled through eyeholes to their successors.