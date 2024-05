Poem – Electro-Magnetic Love (By David Russell)

Electro-Magnetic Love

She said – you are my current, my three-pointed plug

Yet I am the wound flex; the wiring behind the walls is mine –

When I say ‘Halt!’ go no further; the wiring is dislocated from you

The very suggestion of a movement of current, a sense of desirability

Is itself physical.

You place shields of copper around yourself, hoping to oblige me

To build up the voltage to a point

Which my wiring-system and wall-covering cannot contain.

The build-up goes on; there are multiple redirections for the circuit –

All the world converges here – but if we try to merge,

We may plunge beneath everything we rely on.

You love me not, you love my pole – turn round;

Yes; one can see everything clearly earmarked in speech –

Polarised vowels and consonants – back to their predecessors

Or else pulled through eyeholes to their successors.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana , Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy ( Devine Destinies ). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here