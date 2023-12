Enigma – By Elaine Nadal

The bells tolled.

I heard them.

S l o w l y

LOUDER

Numbing my body.

Obscuring my vision.

Searching for color in my subconscious…

I found images:

games, gatherings, horse rides–

artifices sufficing for a time.

An unrecognizable figure

putrefied instantly,

leaving ashes

S E E P I N G

It burns. My sand house

F

E

L

L

I did not build it,

but my blood was in the dirt.

He sprinkled it there, I think…