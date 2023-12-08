Poem – Ephipany (By Chanacee Ruth-Killgore)

In stillness

There are miles and miles…

Journeys waiting

In listening

There is action.

Motion. Doing.

In peace

There is fertile ground

Ripe and ready.

In today

There is the first step,

The gentle footfall,

…living.



Author Bio:



Chanacee Ruth-Killgore lives in East Tennessee with her husband, Michael, and their two wild and crazy pups, Wrigley and Arkkis Pond. She is a part-time, life-long student and a full-time wife, writer and book lover. She has a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Franciscan University of Steubenville and will… finally… be awarded a Master’s Degree in May. She is author of the Alphabet Soup adventure-fantasy series for middle grade readers as well as the forthcoming Hart of the Smokies cozy mystery series. Facebook: Chanacee Ruth-Killgore, Writer & Publisher. Twitter: @ChanaceeRK or www.chanacee.com.