Poem – Ever River (By David Russell)

Ever River

Prime time, swallowed whole

Could the universe, just once

Have poured itself into a molecule

So that, thereafter,

Nothing could flow?

Never to suckle a broken circuit

For sparking life;

Never split by caesarean pangs

Of primal punctures.

Black hole never thinned to liquid

Boiling mud foundation pustules

Turning all to gas.

All words now must use the

Speech synthesizer of the global dish

So whence the river?

Its source in rejection

Generating dragging threads –

Bubbling, puddling, squelching,

Steaming, clouding, drizzling

Splashing process

Where would we be if nothing flowed?

Or would the truth be bared

If water found its ends without the flowing means

* * *

Round every dam,

Above all inundations, beyond all droughts

The river bubbles

blobs it ever on

Bleeding out the parched bed’s cracks

One river is in every river

Every river recycles to one river

Let all be laminated, superimposed

Rising through fired mud beds

Their crystal sheen, chemical, pure

Rippling underground, mountain rill

Forked, widened through basin faults

Embracing all the swellings,

Feeding the clouds to give all back

Siphoned off to feed past plains

For grains and pulses

Stock, rodent, and their plague-guests.

So that the sea, long past greedy

Would not devour it all,

Sucked off for dams and factories

Vast barriers, shields

for ravaging and wars

Pockets through the centuries

To save and drown –

Only at rare junctures diverted.

Once laden, this river dragged its sludge

Throttled by pustule settlements

Banked by insect-egg bin-liners

Scummed, frothed and sediment-clouded:

The acrid stout of a fumbling home-brewer

Now cleansed, through dereliction

Readmitting life

A happy adjunct to proclaim

The true mess swept from sight

Once, far beyond erectus, sapiens, Neanderthal

It fed, embraced stampedes

Massed reptilian, bird and mammal flesh

In swallowing, fossil-printing beds

Suffused meanwhile with blood and effluent

Then, in our species time

It flanked massacres,

Punctuation marks for ruthless millennia

Straddled by canoes, submersibles

Some bodies floated, bloated to clog downstream

Some helmets loosened

Inverted to build meaningless boats

Sometimes it flanked great ceremonies,

Phased into festivals

Got scummed with battered lager cans

And sodden wrappers

Much-brown and creamed with tack

Peppered from abandoned ashtrays

The dredgers came and went

And present-focused

The contorted loop

Full circle of prehistory

From monocellular poison

To strained reaches of torture growth

Perverted contents, twisted molecules

* * *

On revisitation

With masses under the bridge

Generic memories shrunk and muted

I stand in a clear stretch

Where there is no bridge in sight

Such myriads transitory

One-directional;

Some can reverse into the human memory

Old palaces, monuments

Crumble into their own façades

Mirrored by brash renovation

The cycles emulate

And modulate the tides

Clean, dirty, overpopulated, vacant

Squeaky splendor, son et lumière

Beams us back to what we thought things were

Before the truth unbunged the drain

Emitting odour of perspective,

Its trickling blended with the general stream.