Poem – Fast Lane (By David Russell)

Fast Lane

Let’s get in the fast lane –

Rip off the doors and slice the breezes;

Let’s get in the fast lane –

Thread the highway through a needle.

 

We can loop the date-line

In a coral reef-knot;

Turn our jet-lag inside out,

Inverted, oblique, reversed.

 

Let’s fly an exploding plane,

Turn on our parachutes –

Chrysanthemums of fire

In the fast lane.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

