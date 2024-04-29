Poem – Fast Lane (By David Russell)
Fast Lane
Let’s get in the fast lane –
Rip off the doors and slice the breezes;
Let’s get in the fast lane –
Thread the highway through a needle.
We can loop the date-line
In a coral reef-knot;
Turn our jet-lag inside out,
Inverted, oblique, reversed.
Let’s fly an exploding plane,
Turn on our parachutes –
Chrysanthemums of fire
In the fast lane.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.