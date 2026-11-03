Poem – Feral (By Allison Grayhurst)

Feral

I bend in mourning

bending to the loss of someone

so familiar –

your nurture-needing eyes

and a temperament of molten lava

whose tone was innocent and unrefined.

I see you now in the doorway,

flat and tensing but never moving,

then at ease with me as a soft sigh

overcomes you.

Born in a tight spot –

resigned to a tight spot – isolated

from all but me.

So strange, hard and pure,

unlike any feline I’ve ever known.

I will miss you, loving you

as one who didn’t belong.