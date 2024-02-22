Poem – Fluttering with your butterflies (By Fabrice B. Poussin)

Fluttering with your butterflies

The room is vast and empty,

with only she facing the tall glass;

standing she teases her hair once more;

peace seems to surround her.

Still then, she wonders as she dives

into her own soul, tingling inside;

her soft hand touching the womb;

a slight sigh, a smile and a memory.

In the corner, lost in this immensity

of barren walls, a window so far,

a door unattainable; in the distance

solidity fades, colors vanish into oblivion.

Tall, thin, in a light gown of stars and fairy dust,

apparition, a breeze heaves the adored breast,

her hair plays hide and seek behind her lobes,

tickles the shoulders; she tilts her head.

Another brush stroke, the lids wink in the mirror,

she knows the presence is near, tingles again,

her eyes close, the arms press against her sides;

the breath is of pleasure, it is of life, hers, simply.

Fabrice Poussin teaches French and English at Shorter University. Author of novels and poetry, his work has appeared in Kestrel, Symposium, The Chimes, and dozens of other magazines. His photography has been published in The Front Porch Review, the San Pedro River Review and more than one hundred other publications.