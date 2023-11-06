Poem – From The Alcove (By Naushena)

From the Alcove

As I peep through my window

From the alcove,

A theater starts its never ending show

From dawn to dusk

Of street goers,

Pedestrians heading towards their work,

Some striding some slithering unwillingly,

Now a street urchin, bare feet strolls

Scavenging for a trinket or food,

Women of all ages walking

In the sweltering heat of summer

To add to the frugal income,

A guard with an untucked shirt

Relieved from his nocturnal shift

Going towards his home and family,

Across the road, a motel billows smoke,

The hubbub of customers and

The smell of fresh bread from the tandoor

Permeates the air,

The yellow carpeted path by the golden shower tree,

A tinker carrying his heavy sack

Hoping to be called by

The sleeping dwellers of bungalows,

Now a rickshaw makes u-turn

To the call of a distant passenger,

An addict lying motionless on the roadway

Oblivious of the hot sun and

The loud honking of speedy cars

But the old man with a wrinkled face

And callous hands and his push cart of dates

Is missing, I wonder why.

***

NaushenaBio: Poetry writing is Naushena’s passion through which she expresses her feelings and emotions. She also writes essays sporadically and her work covers a wide range of topics from the themes of society in general to human experiences. She has been published in Five Poetry, The Black Lion Journal, Scarlet Leaf Review 8- West Press, Mad Swirl, Boston Literary Magazine, Mamalode, Mothers Always Write, EXPOUND , Digging Through the Fat and Lummox Journal.