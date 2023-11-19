Poem – Ghoul (By Milenko Zupanovic)
Ghoul
Author:Milenko Županović
A man in red
falled down
again
that nightmare
Every night
lonely in
his house,
but he does
not escape
a man with
burning legs
and than he
blast him
On the ritual,
with a suite
of devil,
every year
he was a man
who jump over
people
this is sign
that the ghoul
walk away
than every
nightmare
came away.
Author Bio: Milenko Zupanovic
Milenko Zupanovic was born in 1978 in Kotor (Montenegro). By profession he is a graduate marine engineer, but in his free time, he writes poetry and short stories. His stories and poems have been published by many magazines, blogs and websites, mostly in the Europe, U.S. and in Latin America.
In 2010 he wrote and published his first book, a collection of stories, and he also written and published few collections of poems (ebooks). In 2015 he wrote and published his second book , a collection of stories and poetry. In 2016 he wrote his third book , a collection of poetry (published in USA, project ''Poems for all'') Milenko is an ethnic Croat and lives in the town of Kotor (Montenegro) with his wife and 3 sons.
