Poem – Ghoul (By Milenko Zupanovic)

Ghoul

Author:Milenko Županović

A man in red

falled down

again

that nightmare

Every night

lonely in

his house,

but he does

not escape

a man with

burning legs

and than he

blast him

On the ritual,

with a suite

of devil,

every year

he was a man

who jump over

people

this is sign

that the ghoul

walk away

than every

nightmare

came away.

Milenko ZupanovicMilenko Zupanovic was born in 1978 in Kotor (Montenegro). By profession he is a graduate marine engineer, but in his free time, he writes poetry and short stories. His stories and poems have been published by many magazines, blogs and websites, mostly in the Europe, U.S. and in Latin America.In 2010 he wrote and published his first book, a collection of stories, and he also written and published few collections of poems (ebooks). In 2015 he wrote and published his second book , a collection of stories and poetry. In 2016 he wrote his third book , a collection of poetry (published in USA, project ''Poems for all'') Milenko is an ethnic Croat and lives in the town of Kotor (Montenegro) with his wife and 3 sons.Email: milenkozup@t-com.me