Poem – Glass Tanka (By Peter Jastermsky)

Glass Tanka

cat paws

the moth

stays safe

a fluttering Vishnu

behind glass

made braver

by distance

scrawny coyote

its laughs echo

breaking glass

in his finger tip

the glass splinter

a million

fires

burning

Peter JastermskyPeter Jastermsky writes Japanese short-form poetry. His work has appeared in journals such as Failed Haiku, Haibun Today, The Cherita, KYSO Flash, among many others. Peter lives with his family in Southern California, USA, where he works as a Licensed Counselor. A blog of Peter’s published work will be online in the near future.