Poem – Glass Tanka (By Peter Jastermsky)
cat paws
the moth
stays safe
a fluttering Vishnu
behind glass
made braver
by distance
scrawny coyote
its laughs echo
breaking glass
in his finger tip
the glass splinter
a million
fires
burning
Author Bio: Peter Jastermsky
Peter Jastermsky writes Japanese short-form poetry. His work has appeared in journals such as Failed Haiku, Haibun Today, The Cherita, KYSO Flash, among many others. Peter lives with his family in Southern California, USA, where he works as a Licensed Counselor. A blog of Peter’s published work will be online in the near future.