Poem – Growth Before Buildings (By David Russell)

Growth Before Buildings
Wood piles beneath
the shallow permanent stone
Firm feet upon the yielding bog
Let water in – the wood’s grain will prevail through its lines
Let water out – white softness will grow to draw things down
The foundations could be called organic,
So people longed to analyse to scrutinize
Trade silver mercury
Sweep and cluster
Went across
Spanning the spider-grasp of two rivers
Thin, gurgling on a common height
Tortured the muscle of the current
In thin air
Full beneath naked trees.
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.
Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.