Poem – Growth Before Buildings (By David Russell)

Growth Before Buildings

 

Wood piles beneath

the shallow permanent stone

Firm feet upon the yielding bog

Let water in – the wood’s grain will prevail through its lines

Let water out – white softness will grow to draw things down

 

The foundations could be called organic,

So people longed to analyse          to scrutinize

 

Trade silver mercury

Sweep and cluster

Went across

Spanning the spider-grasp of two rivers

 

Thin, gurgling on a common height

Tortured the muscle of the current

In thin air

Full beneath naked trees.

 


Author Bio:

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.

This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.

View or Download the complete collection here in PDF format.

Follow David Russell on Amazon: Click Here.





 

