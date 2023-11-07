Poem – Hartwell Lake (By Danny P. Barbare)

Hartwell Lake

Across the street from the lake house

there is a bait shop.

I go there to get gasoline for the boat.

I can see the green swells,

that slowly turn to navy.

The wind forgets the clouds like the

ones I forget.

The sun is on my shoulders, as far as

the wake I leave behind.

Blue sky is all around.

I feel like I’m dreaming, but I know

I’m not alone.

Danny P. Barbare resides in the Southern U.S. in the Upstate of the Carolinas. He has been writing poetry on and off for 33 years. He has several books available on amazon.com: Being a Janitor and Gathered Poems.