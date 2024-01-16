Poem – HERE (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
HERE (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
There is no other place
that I would ever consider home
but here,
and here
is a world
far from perfect.
We are still divided.
Our emotions rage on
from issues in our life
and issues here
that affect us.
We still struggle to stand.
My heart cannot bear
to hold the news
because the stories
are of nightmares,
chaos
that has ripped this world.
We are still not safe.
Still, I carry hope,
hope
in seeing a new world,
where life brings us together
finally
and we stand
here
together
united.
No, there is no other place
that I would call home,
but my home
is far from perfect.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.