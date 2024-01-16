Poem – HERE (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

HERE (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

There is no other place

that I would ever consider home

but here,

and here

is a world

far from perfect.

We are still divided.

Our emotions rage on

from issues in our life

and issues here

that affect us.

We still struggle to stand.

My heart cannot bear

to hold the news

because the stories

are of nightmares,

chaos

that has ripped this world.

We are still not safe.

Still, I carry hope,

hope

in seeing a new world,

where life brings us together

finally

and we stand

here

together

united.

No, there is no other place

that I would call home,

but my home

is far from perfect.

