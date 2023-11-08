Poem – His Great Day (By John Grey)

HIS GREAT DAY

Turns out I was the great man after all.

Otherwise, why the suits.

Why the priest taking time out of his busy day

to eulogize me.

And look at those tears.

To think I lived all of these unwept years

figuring maybe some people

were born without ducts.

And they’re hugging each other.

For me, the warring sides of the family

come together.

I was gone a month once

and no one missed me.

And now, they do nothing else but.

Nobody laughs.

The small talk is muted.

Everyone’s finding more and more ways

for knowing I’m not here.

How great am 1?

Not only do they risk

an hour in church for me,

they even sing the hymns.

Horrible voices sure

but what do I care.

I can’t hear them.

And they’re following my old body

down to the hole

some guys obligingly dug.

My first procession.

What they must think of me.

I’ll be six feet under

but. worms or no worms,

I get my own stone.

And I’ll be buried alongside

all the other great men.

I’m just sorry

they didn’t bury me sooner.

John Grey is an Australian poet, US resident. Recently published in Sin Fronteras, Dalhousie Review and Qwerty with work upcoming in Plainsongs, Willard and Maple and Connecticut River Review.