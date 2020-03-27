Poem – Hocus Pocus (By Changming Yuan)

Hocus Pocus

This [bread] is no other than

Jesus’ flesh

This [horse’s open mouth] is

Vaisvanara

This [word] has

A magic power

This [fish head] brings

Courage & posterity

This [fluid] cures

All diseases

This [sequence of syllables] drives away

All evils & devils

This [ritual] ensures

Good weather & good harvest

This [hat/hood] guarantees

Purity, loyalty

This [flag] leads right

To paradise

This [man] is

A living god

This [statue, foiled or not] is

Omnipotent

This [chip] will transform us

Into godlins

So long as man is in his story

All is well that believes well

