Poem – Hope (By Naushena)

Hope

I bring sunshine in your day,

A spark in your eyes,

Spread smile in your sinking heart,

I fill warmth in your body

I am hope, a ray –

The silver lining behind the dark clouds

The embers in the dying fire,

I come secretly, tip toe silently

You see me not but feel

Like a blowing wind,

For I am invisible

I stay, till you let despair in

For he’s my arch rival,

Once he barges in,

I leave for my survival

Because one sheath can’t hold two swords;

One is the killer and other, the savior.

***

NaushenaBio: Poetry writing is Naushena’s passion through which she expresses her feelings and emotions. She also writes essays sporadically and her work covers a wide range of topics from the themes of society in general to human experiences. She has been published in Five Poetry, The Black Lion Journal, Scarlet Leaf Review 8- West Press, Mad Swirl, Boston Literary Magazine, Mamalode, Mothers Always Write, EXPOUND , Digging Through the Fat and Lummox Journal.