Poem – I Always Think About You (By Wafula p’Khisa)

I always think about you

Whenever I fail to tame tears

Flowing and overflowing like Nile waters–

Siphoning strength from a bereft soul

And chasing sleep at midnight;

Leaving me restless like an insomniac…

I always think about you

Once I falter cheering my spirit on:

To endure gnawing loneliness

That humbles me to bow

To silence’s sorrowful songs!

I always think about you

Whilst drooling with angst

of thirsty ages wasted in dire solitude

Watching sun and moon in black– mourning

a beloved star lost afar…

I always think about you

As I linger to savour warmth

Once the reign of rain recedes

For seeds sue to be sowed, and sprout

In Eden confined to termless truancy!

When the night announces its arrival;

Rousing souls from light

Afar scattering them, to seek rest

And I’m left facing its haunting apparitions

I always think about you!



Bio:

Wafula p’Khisa is a Kenyan poet, essayist, critic, writer and teacher. He studied Education, English and Literature at Moi University. His works have appeared on The Seattle Star and The Legendary Magazine.