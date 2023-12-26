Poem – I Shall Leave (By Wafula p’Khisa)

When, out of exhaustion

To set hurries the sun;

I will be on toes

To respond to call of time.

I shall leave

With the little I’d have reaped

From the golden stool of prominence;

I shall leave

Behind the sacred palm

My people have tended and irrigated

With oceans of sweat and blood.

I will need no cry

I will need no lambs for sacrifice

NO!

When the song and rhythm of time go down

My fragile bones will be aching;

I will dance to more.

And when the One Above calls

That my hallowed space is ready,

I will exhibit no lag

So

To unburden the burdened;

To settle the unsettled

I shall leave!



Bio:

Wafula p’Khisa is a Kenyan poet, essayist, critic, writer and teacher. He studied Education, English and Literature at Moi University. His works have appeared on The Seattle Star and The Legendary Magazine.