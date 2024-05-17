Poem – I Too Shall Marry (By Wafula p’Khisa)

Once they spot me

All my bakoki disappear

Like dew in the morning sun

Pledging to see their halves

Or take children on rounds

Leaving me desperate.

I too shall marry

because I disgraced not my uncle

To curse me die a bachelor

Neither did lust lure me fuck a donkey

and have my testicles smashed.

I can’t stand gazes herein

On return from wandering afar–

My tail dangling like a pendulum

Farther and farther from duty urgent

As folks tire waiting

Naming and continuity…

I too shall marry

because I disgraced not my uncle

To curse me die a bachelor

Neither did lust lure me fuck and donkey

and have my testicles smashed.

Who is that ululating?

Oh, Mulongo’s betrothing another woman

To be bound by more rings

If rings (absence) deny men honour,

Let them

I’ll stand not to be scorned

Who thinks wives are like sand?

I too shall marry

because I disgraced not my uncle

To curse me die a bachelor

Neither did lust lure me fuck a donkey

and have my testicles smashed.

I would not befriend a cockerel

To liven my simba with crows

I would not befriend a cockerel

To announce my departure one dawn

Since I have no woman.



Bio:

Wafula p’Khisa is a Kenyan poet, essayist, critic, writer and teacher. He studied Education, English and Literature at Moi University. His works have appeared on The Seattle Star and The Legendary Magazine.