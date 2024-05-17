Poem – I Too Shall Marry (By Wafula p’Khisa)
Once they spot me
All my bakoki disappear
Like dew in the morning sun
Pledging to see their halves
Or take children on rounds
Leaving me desperate.
I too shall marry
because I disgraced not my uncle
To curse me die a bachelor
Neither did lust lure me fuck a donkey
and have my testicles smashed.
I can’t stand gazes herein
On return from wandering afar–
My tail dangling like a pendulum
Farther and farther from duty urgent
As folks tire waiting
Naming and continuity…
I too shall marry
because I disgraced not my uncle
To curse me die a bachelor
Neither did lust lure me fuck and donkey
and have my testicles smashed.
Who is that ululating?
Oh, Mulongo’s betrothing another woman
To be bound by more rings
If rings (absence) deny men honour,
Let them
I’ll stand not to be scorned
Who thinks wives are like sand?
I too shall marry
because I disgraced not my uncle
To curse me die a bachelor
Neither did lust lure me fuck a donkey
and have my testicles smashed.
I would not befriend a cockerel
To liven my simba with crows
I would not befriend a cockerel
To announce my departure one dawn
Since I have no woman.
Bio:
Wafula p’Khisa is a Kenyan poet, essayist, critic, writer and teacher. He studied Education, English and Literature at Moi University. His works have appeared on The Seattle Star and The Legendary Magazine.