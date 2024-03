Poem – Immortality (By David Russell)

Immortality

You carried your vengeance beyond decease –

Slowed down the pyre’s cleansing,

Slowed down the soil’s, the water’s warmth,

Left total body change open to the senses –

Pursued your cause beyond its effects,

Stepped out beyond all examples,

Further than all reflections,

Forestalled all worth –

All kindred, all common links –

Seeking to frame a cleansing,

Seeking a bubbling stench,

Blinding off the cause, sinking the bubble,

Aerating the stench.

Since you thought that such a front

Would keep your footsteps light,

Sidestep the quicksand’s dam

So that you could token-touch a cairn –

Erected but unentered,

Tactile – taking an unbroken course –

Blinded wholly on touching.

The given whole, from oneself all taken –

The river whole, clean-bleached,

Its bed eroded;

Nodding answers from the straight,

The cogged, the balanced;

Pressing blinks for engulfment

From the all –

The all whole, harnessed,

Blasted, made permanent:

Some lichen fossilized

Inside a flagstone.

Sad lump beyond your strength,

Your total celebration –

Sunken, dreaded – an iceberg’s reality;

Prismatic, pricking some seeming velvet womb

That rips the skin when touching it;

Total cold, some shivering rib-case

At last replaceable, to thread and string

The lesser wonders.

Total colour, total glittering –

In nothing lacking save the power

To follow one another.

Headlong longing, and yet not in for pitching without;

A limb for pitching, unditched by gravity,

For wishing, jumping.

Mere within the drowning,

Jumping mere with burning.

David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance.