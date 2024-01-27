Poem – In Shadow (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Vampires only live in legends,
but the thirst
to be eternal
burns deep in heart
as cities ignite
with humanity crashing through,
and the sun sets
on another day of history.
And I desire to see
beyond another tomorrow
and live what you dream,
destroy what you fear,
and hold this world
in hands of eternity.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.