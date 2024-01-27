Print

Poem – In Shadow (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Vampires only live in legends,

but the thirst

to be eternal

burns deep in heart

as cities ignite

with humanity crashing through,

and the sun sets

on another day of history.

And I desire to see

beyond another tomorrow

and live what you dream,

destroy what you fear,

and hold this world

in hands of eternity.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






