Poem – INTO THE SEA (By Nicolo Santilli) October 21, 2026 Antarctica Journal INTO THE SEA (By Nicolo Santilli) send love and prayers into dreams as into a surrounding sea with many shores and harbors that receive Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with poem, poetry, santilli, soul fountain Poetry