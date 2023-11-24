Poem – Into White (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Into White
Love was the heart
nestled in soft, white sheets,
beating with beauty,
and glistening with
rays of life.
Love are the lights
in a mother’s eyes
as she brushes the hair
of her young daughter
and then takes her
by the hand
to lead her daughter
into the world outside,
protecting her
with her mighty wings,
but nothing could protect her
from the darkness within.
And the mother’s love inside
slowly fades to black.
An angel dies
into soft, white sheets,
never to step foot
outside again
or to take flight
into the heart
of her daughter’s dreams.
Love is left broken,
in the deep white.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.