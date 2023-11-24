Poem – Into White (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

Into White

Love was the heart

nestled in soft, white sheets,

beating with beauty,

and glistening with

rays of life.

Love are the lights

in a mother’s eyes

as she brushes the hair

of her young daughter

and then takes her

by the hand

to lead her daughter

into the world outside,

protecting her

with her mighty wings,

but nothing could protect her

from the darkness within.

And the mother’s love inside

slowly fades to black.

An angel dies

into soft, white sheets,

never to step foot

outside again

or to take flight

into the heart

of her daughter’s dreams.

Love is left broken,

in the deep white.

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.