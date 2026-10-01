Poem – Journey (For My Father) By Melissa R. Mendelson

Journey (For My Father)

I wish I could say

that we are like

any other father and daughter.

I wish that I could say

that we are the best of friends,

but it took us a long time

to get here.

I wish I could say

that I could tell you anything,

everything,

but you still would not understand.

I wish I could say

that we would always see the world

in the same light,

but my eyes see different.

And you know that,

and it took us a long time

to get here.

But here we are,

together,

hand in hand

like father and daughter

finally,

and what I wish to say,

what you should know

is that despite our bitter words,

head butts,

here we still are,

staring at the other

with love and respect.

And I want to say

that I will always love you,

and I will never leave

where we are today

but stay by your side

through the best of times

and the worst of times

because it took

Forever

to be here.