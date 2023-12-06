Poem – Journey (For My Father) By Melissa R. Mendelson

Journey (For My Father)

I wish I could say

that we are like

any other father and daughter.

I wish that I could say

that we are the best of friends,

but it took us a long time

to get here.

I wish I could say

that I could tell you anything,

everything,

but you still would not understand.

I wish I could say

that we would always see the world

in the same light,

but my eyes see different.

And you know that,

and it took us a long time

to get here.

But here we are,

together,

hand in hand

like father and daughter

finally,

and what I wish to say,

what you should know

is that despite our bitter words,

head butts,

here we still are,

staring at the other

with love and respect.

And I want to say

that I will always love you,

and I will never leave

where we are today

but stay by your side

through the best of times

and the worst of times

because it took

Forever

to be here.

Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian , which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.