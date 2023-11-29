Poem – LET’S GO FLY A KITE (By Narges)
Friend, gather the broken frame
Change the eroded parts
Attach the needed new pieces
Allow new glue to dry
Apply a fresh coat of color to frame
Choose a vibrant shade for cover
It is time to fly the kite
If you can, mend the old links
Put aside the ones you can’t fix
Add the new found rare-links
Attach the unique tail
to body of repaired kite
Adorn it with rainbow color bow
Take it out of the old cold-damp-room
Display it on new emerald green grass
Get ready to fly the kite
Earth is thawed sun is out air is crisp
Daffodils are flaunting their blooms
Tulips are stretching their arms
Trees offer their new buds
A rare flower named friendship has revived
Reach and hold my hand, sing a happy tune
Let’s go fly the kite.