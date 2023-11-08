Poem – Lore (By David Russell)
Lore
Knowledge, as a dish of elusive ice-cubes
Floating in acid
Touching each one, propels its elusiveness;
The mediation of the utensil cannot be avoided.
Acid me, hand me, cube me;
Cuddling smudges, polychromatic pollution,
Knowledge spectrum.
He must make a memory of solid metal,
So that it cannot be penetrated by knowledge,
So that the destructive smudge might not come,
So that there might be no death.
Death, the fruit of a sideways glance at the flock;
Knowledge chopped, castrated, amputated
For good streamlining –
No glue in it: good bouncy knowledge.
Education is our life; lead out, bounce out
Memory is a softener and a drying out
Author Bio:
David Russell was born in 1940. Resident in the UK. Writer of poetry, literary criticism, speculative fiction and romance. Main poetry collection Prickling Counterpoints (1998); poems published in online International Times. Main speculative works High Wired On (2002); Rock Bottom (2005). Translation of Spanish epic La Araucana, Amazon 2013. Romances: Self’s Blossom; Explorations; Further Explorations; Therapy Rapture; Darlene, An Ecstatic Rendezvous (all pub Extasy (Devine Destinies). Singer-songwriter/guitarist. Main CD albums Bacteria Shrapnel and Kaleidoscope Concentrate. Many tracks on You Tube.
This poem is part of the complete collection; Speculum: Collected Poetry and Prose, by David Russell.
