Poem – Majestic (By Alozor Michael Ikechukwu)

MAJESTIC

Like my shadows

Yesterday’s echoes roped me

I, racing the fastest

Farthest from the takeoff line

At each turn of the track.

Suited in fatigue

Like a lost bird at sea

Nowhere to rest wings

Dazed, dizzy, disoriented

A sailor with no sea legs.

Like the sea breeze

Gentle, yet penetrating

You reached deep into me

Swathing me with greatness

Endless like the deep blue sea.

Garbed in glitters and glows

I stand, majestic, royally

Before the future before me

Magnificent in it’s awesomeness

Like the sea’s blue in the sun.

Alozor Michael Ikechukwu, the Author of Echoes And Shadows writes from Nigeria.