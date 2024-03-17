Poem – Majestic (By Alozor Michael Ikechukwu)
MAJESTIC
Like my shadows
Yesterday’s echoes roped me
I, racing the fastest
Farthest from the takeoff line
At each turn of the track.
Suited in fatigue
Like a lost bird at sea
Nowhere to rest wings
Dazed, dizzy, disoriented
A sailor with no sea legs.
Like the sea breeze
Gentle, yet penetrating
You reached deep into me
Swathing me with greatness
Endless like the deep blue sea.
Garbed in glitters and glows
I stand, majestic, royally
Before the future before me
Magnificent in it’s awesomeness
Like the sea’s blue in the sun.
Author Bio:
Alozor Michael Ikechukwu, the Author of Echoes And Shadows writes from Nigeria.