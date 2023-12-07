Poem – Malnourished (By Akor Emmanuel Oche)

Malnourished

mild noon-time breeze,

the sunrise clang the bells

for ideal men to get to work.

(shrug the dust off your shoulders)

a poet embraces time by

carefully walking a mile.

thoughts of her rush in again..

like photography, your image

is embroidered on my mind,

every junction and corner reminds

me of your skinless flesh;

a cellophane on dried up bones.

how did the world get so unwise

how did the earth get so tasty

for your blood child?

death is a wish ungranted,

we pray her come, with words unanswered.

happy are the once who fall

into eternal rest, go. prepare ye

the way of the just.

if today we do not die

of this shanty, of this crowd,

if today, sin do not find us errand boys,

if this war doesn’t break loose

in our mortal beings

then tomorrow, we shall greet the echelons

with stones, if our words bear no meaning.

Akor Emmanuel Oche is a Nigerian poet, critic, essayist and thinker. His poems have been published or forthcoming in Ann arbor review, Pyrokinection, Mamba journal for Africa haiku, Synchronized chaos magazine, Greysparrow press, poeticdiversity, Pengician, Tuck magazine, Praxis magazine, Savehage review, Expound magazine, AFAS review among others.