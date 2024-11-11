Print

Poem – May I Dream of You (By Lynn Long)

May I Dream of You
                                                      May I dream of you
                                                        Before I wake…
                                                      May I feel your love
                                                      As the dawn breaks
                                                      In peaceful slumber
                                                          I wait for you…
                                                      To hold me close
                                                      And feel my truth
                                                      For our love exists
                                                         Amid the stars
                                                      In celestial wonder
                                                         And worlds afar
                                                      Across the distance
                                                      Of space and time
                                                      A parallel universe
                                                      Within my mind
                                                               So…
                                                      May I dream of you
                                                         Before I wake…
                                                      May I feel your love
                                                      As the dawn breaks
                                                          In vulnerability
                                                      The love transcends
                                                      In euphoric harmony
                                                            We begin…
                                                       Our souls immortal
                                                       As we become one
                                                      Your heart is the portal
                                                       To my love undone
                                                               So…
                                                       May I dream of you
                                                           Before I wake…
                                                       May I feel your love
                                                       As the dawn breaks
