Poem – May I Dream of You (By Lynn Long)
May I Dream of You
May I dream of you
Before I wake…
May I feel your love
As the dawn breaks
In peaceful slumber
I wait for you…
To hold me close
And feel my truth
For our love exists
Amid the stars
In celestial wonder
And worlds afar
Across the distance
Of space and time
A parallel universe
Within my mind
So…
May I dream of you
Before I wake…
May I feel your love
As the dawn breaks
In vulnerability
The love transcends
In euphoric harmony
We begin…
Our souls immortal
As we become one
Your heart is the portal
To my love undone
So…
May I dream of you
Before I wake…
May I feel your love
As the dawn breaks
Author Bio:
https://www.hitrecord.org/users/LynnLong/records