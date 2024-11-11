Poem – May I Dream of You (By Lynn Long)

May I Dream of You

May I dream of you

Before I wake…

May I feel your love

As the dawn breaks

In peaceful slumber

I wait for you…

To hold me close

And feel my truth

For our love exists

Amid the stars

In celestial wonder

And worlds afar

Across the distance

Of space and time

A parallel universe

Within my mind

So…

May I dream of you

Before I wake…

May I feel your love

As the dawn breaks

In vulnerability

The love transcends

In euphoric harmony

We begin…

Our souls immortal

As we become one

Your heart is the portal

To my love undone

So…

May I dream of you

Before I wake…

May I feel your love

As the dawn breaks