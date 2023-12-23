Poem – Melody (By Fabrice B. Poussin)

Melody

With delicate touch through the air,

she penetrates in words the hearts of all;

perfume and incense that hypnotizes,

her being travels in time and space.

With lines of enthralling pictures,

flowers raise above the cotton rag,

clouds float softly across an always blue;

she sings life so quietly it reaches all worlds.

She needs no catapult, nor laser ray,

nor missile launcher to cause murmurs

among the stars, above and far beyond,

like a sweet wave eternal.

Her oceans are not of this Earth;

as the cobweb teases her gentle face,

a kitten crosses the threshold and on her life

leaves his light paw prints tender.

She walks incognito in the halls of life,

charmed just to be alive, glad;

she wants no notice here, smiling softly;

woman, private, simply, she is.

She hides a life intense, deep behind those blues,

one which in little worlds she shares at times,

sensing these are just tidbits of a giant,

I wait patiently for her next syllables.

Sing odd darling of the heavens;

do not be afraid, neither too proud;

your creation changes tenderly, in a brush

of your life, as you walk these halls.

Fabrice Poussin teaches French and English at Shorter University. Author of novels and poetry, his work has appeared in Kestrel, Symposium, The Chimes, and dozens of other magazines. His photography has been published in The Front Porch Review, the San Pedro River Review and more than one hundred other publications.