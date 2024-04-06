Print

Poem – Memorial (By Melissa R. Mendelson)

 

Atrocious moments in time

paint history in red,

and a thousand words

can’t silence a million tears shed.

Beautiful faces and gentle hands

disappear from lives led,

and golden grains of love

slip from hearts bled

from icy teardrops of loss,

chasing pain and dread.

But never would they be forgotten

for all they dreamt and said,

and always would memory burn

as roads of time travel ahead.

 


Author Bio:

melissa_m_022
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.






tagged with , ,