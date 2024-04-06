Poem – Memorial (By Melissa R. Mendelson)
Atrocious moments in time
paint history in red,
and a thousand words
can’t silence a million tears shed.
Beautiful faces and gentle hands
disappear from lives led,
and golden grains of love
slip from hearts bled
from icy teardrops of loss,
chasing pain and dread.
But never would they be forgotten
for all they dreamt and said,
and always would memory burn
as roads of time travel ahead.
Author Bio:
Melissa R. Mendelson graduated college with both an AA in Liberal Arts and BA in Mass Communication: Critical Analysis. She was a Long Island news reporter from 2002 to 2004 and later went to work for the State of New York. She has written a variety of writing that continuously is published by the Antarctica Journal News, and she recently finished writing her first Horror/Sci-Fi novel, Lizardian, which can temporarily be found as an E-book on Amazon Kindle.